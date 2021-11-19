Magic: The Gathering crosses over with League of Legends for new Arcane cards

Craving more Arcane content? Wizards of the Coast has announced that Magic: The Gathering is crossing over with Riot Games' League of Legends show Arcane.

The crossover consists of two new Secret Lair drops featuring characters from the animated series, available for sale from Nov 29 to Dec 23.

President of Wizards of the Coast, Chris Cocks said: "We're thrilled to collaborate with Riot Games on two Secret Lair drops to celebrate the launch of the League of Legends animated series, Arcane. Bringing fan-favourite brands into the Magic Multiverse is an exciting way for us to bring Magic to life in bold new ways for lifelong fans and first-time players."

PHOTO: Wizards of the Coast

The Secret Lair drops will be available for a limited time in both foil and non-foil sets of cards, so you'll want to grab them quickly.

Wizards of the Coast has also teased that the Secret Lair x Arcane's curated land cards will capture key locations like Piltover, the Undercity and more.

Pre-orders for Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair x Arcane and Secret Lair x Arcane: Lands will open beginning on Nov 29 for $29.99 (non-foil) and $39.99 (foil). Arcane itself is wrapping up, with its final batch of episodes launching on Nov 20.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.