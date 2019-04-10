Mahathir lauds Huawei deal with Malaysian telco giant Maxis as vital collaboration

China's Huawei Technologies, hobbled by allegations in the West that it is engaged in espionage, received a shot in the arm from Malaysia on Thursday as telecoms giant Maxis signed a deal to buy 5G equipment from the Shenzhen-based company.

The agreement follows repeated assertions by local officials, including Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, that the government would not blindly follow the United States and its key allies such as Australia, Canada and New Zealand in shunning Huawei's products.

Mahathir, who presided over the signing ceremony between the two companies, said in a statement that collaboration between local and foreign vendors was vital for his country's technology ecosystem.

"I am pleased to see Maxis and Huawei taking advantage of this environment and supporting the growth of Malaysia's digital economy," the 93-year-old leader said.

"There is no doubt that 5G will be a key driver to connecting everyone in Malaysia and transforming key industries such as manufacturing, agriculture and health care so that Malaysia can remain globally competitive."

The deal was widely expected ahead of the government's roll-out this month of a nationwide demonstration of 5G cellular technology that experts say will boost download speeds by 100 times compared to current 4G standards, with little "latency", or lag time.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, the country's telecoms regulator, is expected to soon release an interim report on how the technology will be implemented across the country. A commercial roll-out is expected in 2021 or 2022.