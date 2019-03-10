Malaysia proposes $28 million fine on Grab for abusive practices

Malaysia's competition regulator on Thursday (Oct 3) proposed a fine of RM86 million (S$28.4 million) on ride-hailing firm Grab for violating the country's competition law by imposing restrictive clauses on its drivers.

The Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) ruled that Grab, which has major backing from Japan's Softbank Group, had abused its dominant position in the local market by preventing its drivers from promoting and providing advertising services for its competitors.

"MyCC further notes that the restrictive clauses had the effect of distorting competition in the relevant market that is premised on multi-sided platforms by creating barriers to entry and expansion for Grab’s existing and future competitors," MyCC chairman Iskandar Ismail told a news conference.

MyCC also imposed a daily penalty of RM15,000 beginning on Thursday for as long as Grab fails "to take remedial actions as directed by the commission in addressing the competition concerns".