Malaysian actor Zul Ariffin makes 'deepfake' claims after sex video goes viral on social media

Zul Ariffin is a popular actor who has starred in films like Hantu Kak Limah, Sangkar and J Revolusi.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Angelin Yeoh
The Star/Asia News Network

Local actor Zul Ariffin has claimed that a viral sex video with a man resembling him is a "deepfake".

In an interview with website Xtra, Zul expressed his disappointment over how he came to be associated with the viral video. He cited Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as an example of a popular figure whose face has been digitally-added with machine learning onto another person's face in an effort to produce a deepfake video.

"It's easy to find visuals of myself to make a deepfake video," he said.

Zul said he did not expect to become a deepfake victim, adding that he thought it only happens to someone with more prominence.

He expressed sadness over the viral video situation and also advised other local artistes to be careful, fearing they too may become victims of deepfakes.

Zul, 33, was a popular trending topic on Twitter yesterday after users claimed he is the man in a short sex video that has gone viral on the platform. When the video came to light, Zul reportedly deactivated his Instagram account and his official fan club said the actor is taking a break from social media.

Some users on Twitter were even selling copies of the alleged sex video, some reportedly for as little as RM5.

In June this year, Vice reported that two artists and an advertising company released a deepfake video of Zuckerberg where he was made to give a sinister-sounding speech about Facebook. The same artists have also created deepfakes featuring Kim Kardashian and Donald Trump as part of an exhibition in the UK.

In September, Chinese app Zao went viral on social media after a user showed how it can be used to create convincing deepfake videos in just under 10 seconds.

SERVICES