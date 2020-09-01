Malaysian telco offers unlimited mobile data for tourists with Travel Pass service

Tourists visiting Malaysia will be able to get mobile Internet before leaving the airport with Unifi's Travel Pass mobile prepaid service.

The telco says it is selling the pass at tourism information counters in KLIA and KLIA 2.

The Travel Pass comes in two versions - a seven-day pass for RM30 (S$10), and a 15-day pass for RM60.

Both passes come with unlimited high-speed data and RM5 worth of preloaded talk time, with calls costing 20sen per minute and SMSes costing 10sen per message.

Should their credit run out, users can reload it online or via selected Unifi partners and stores.

Unifi explains that after the validity period, the service will be terminated and any remaining value would be forfeited.

The mobile number will also be returned to the general pool of numbers, meaning users can't reuse the same number for their next trip.