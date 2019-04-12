Malaysians can now use their e-wallet to get their Ramly Burger fix

Local fast food company Ramly Group will start accepting cashless payments at its official stores, though customers will still need cash to pay at independent burger stalls.

The Borneo Post reported that the move comes following a partnership with Hong Leong Islamic Bank (HLISB), where the burger franchise will adopt the bank's online and mobile banking platform, HLConnectFirst.

Ramly Group will also be adopting cashless payment merchant point-of-sales terminals, which accept most e-wallets including Samsung Pay, Boost, TNG e-wallet, WeChat Pay and AliPay.

This service will be available at its bistros, marts and kiosks nationwide.

Ramly and HLISB stated there were plans to enable digital payments at independent stalls that carry the "Ramly Burger" brand.

Ramly Group chairman Datuk Dr Ramly Mokni said the company realises its customers want cashless payment options and that adopting such technologies would enable it to operate more efficiently and save cost.