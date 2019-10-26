Malicious adware apps found on Google Play store

Security researchers have uncovered more malicious apps in the Google Play store, believed to have been downloaded over 8 million times.

Techcrunch reports the findings by ESET researchers about 42 apps containing adware, which serves users with full-screen ads at semi-random intervals.

The researchers warn that the apps mimic Facebook and Google's apps to avoid raising suspicion, while also deleting their own shortcut icons to make them harder to remove.

The app's second function is to send data about the user's device - including if certain apps are installed and if the device allows apps from third-party sources - which signals to attackers that they have an in to install more malicious software on a device.