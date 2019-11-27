Man creates an online dating site that features only himself

Love makes you do crazy things... and the more desperate you are, the crazier the things you end up doing.

Case in point: Aaron Smith, a young love-seeking American chap who figured that the only way for him to find love is not to sign up for a dating app but to create one instead.

Say hello to Singularity - which is technically not an app as it only works on mobile web browsers - where you can swipe right, keep swiping right, and only see pictures of Smith and Smith alone.

According to his profile, he is 32 years old and "gainfully employed", but more is revealed about him on his YouTube channel Aaron Loves Gear.

"Online dating is terrible and getting more nonsensical with each passing year," a commercial for the "service" states.

"Sure you could meet people the old-fashioned way by going outside, but that feels like a lot of work. So instead you navigate this bleak dystopian hellscape sifting through the dregs of humanity through your smartphone while each day brings you closer to the cold hard hands of death."

CNet reports that Smith created Singularity with the help of his software engineer buddy after the former was tired with the "rat race to romance".

"By utilising the latest in personality and machine-learning technology, Singularity saves you countless hours of swiping by just matching you with me," says Smith in the ad.

Singularity isn't available on app stores yet but check out this creative solution to an age-old problem at singularitydating.com.