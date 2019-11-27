Man creates an online dating site that features only himself

PHOTO: Singularity Dating.com
Sharmila Nair
The Star/Asia News Network

Love makes you do crazy things... and the more desperate you are, the crazier the things you end up doing.

Case in point: Aaron Smith, a young love-seeking American chap who figured that the only way for him to find love is not to sign up for a dating app but to create one instead.

Say hello to Singularity - which is technically not an app as it only works on mobile web browsers - where you can swipe right, keep swiping right, and only see pictures of Smith and Smith alone.

According to his profile, he is 32 years old and "gainfully employed", but more is revealed about him on his YouTube channel Aaron Loves Gear.

"Online dating is terrible and getting more nonsensical with each passing year," a commercial for the "service" states.

"Sure you could meet people the old-fashioned way by going outside, but that feels like a lot of work. So instead you navigate this bleak dystopian hellscape sifting through the dregs of humanity through your smartphone while each day brings you closer to the cold hard hands of death."

CNet reports that Smith created Singularity with the help of his software engineer buddy after the former was tired with the "rat race to romance".

"By utilising the latest in personality and machine-learning technology, Singularity saves you countless hours of swiping by just matching you with me," says Smith in the ad.

Singularity isn't available on app stores yet but check out this creative solution to an age-old problem at singularitydating.com.

More about
Digital online dating

TRENDING

&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers&#039; luggage after colleague broke her arm
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers' luggage after colleague broke her arm
How much money should we give our parents every month?
How much money should we give our parents every month?
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents&#039; business and becoming my own boss
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents' business and becoming my own boss
NEA officer caught vaping just after issuing summons to smoker
NEA officer caught vaping just after issuing summons to smoker
&#039;I got married at 50... and it&#039;s the best decision I ever made&#039;
'I got married at 50... and it's the best decision I ever made'
8 changes to the Singapore education system you should know about this year
8 changes to the Singapore education system you should know about this year
Withholding original PSLE results slips due to unpaid school fees a longstanding practice: MOE
Withholding original PSLE results slips due to unpaid school fees a longstanding practice: MOE
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
No money, no hope: South Korea&#039;s young, low-income &#039;dirt spoons&#039; turn against President Moon Jae-in
No money, no hope: South Korea's young, low-income 'dirt spoons' turn against President Moon Jae-in
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
How to manage your 3-year-old&#039;s tantrums and bad behaviour
How to manage your 3-year-old's tantrums and bad behaviour
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura & other deals this week
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners

Home Works

How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;I&#039;ll just cry by myself&#039;: Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
'I'll just cry by myself': Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn&#039;t talk to him about her latest drama
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn't talk to him about her latest drama
Park Min-young a fanatic fangirl? Her fans taught her how
I'll be a 'cow' in 2020: Park Min-young
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act

SERVICES