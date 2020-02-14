Man who wished coronavirus on SingPost employees on Facebook apologises

PHOTO: Business Times / Kelvin Chng
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

Well, well, well, how the turn tables. The man who went ballistic and cursed Singapore Post staff to get infected with coronavirus — over failed package deliveries — has apologised for his outburst on social media. 

The man had gone on Facebook on Jan 30 to express his anguish about the company’s services after he didn’t receive an expected package on three occasions. Unhappiness would be an understatement though, considering that he wanted the postal service’s staff to (1) get infected by the coronavirus, (2) die in a traffic accident, and (3) go to hell. 

He was promptly shut down by a classy response by SingPost’s own Group Chief Brand & Communications Officer Robin Goh. The spokesman delivered a lengthy retort that went viral for its utter sass on top of a clarification that the fault laid with the customer himself. It was a masterclass in the art of the clapback. 

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

Both comments — the instigator’s and Robin’s — were eventually taken down, but not before Facebook user Winston Tay shared screenshots of the interaction online. After hundreds of reposts, the customer issued a statement of his own, doing a complete 180 of his initial remark.

In Winston’s viral Facebook post, the man shared a statement of regret that noted how deeply sorry he was about his “raucous remarks”. 

“With great and heartfelt regret, over what I have posted during this critical trying moment where the world needs love and courage to fight against Conoravirus (sic)” he wrote, adding how he feels “truly remorseful”. 

An interesting portion of his statement urged Robin to “stop asking his friends on his personal (Facebook) account to share the post”. 

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

In response, Winston commended the man for taking full responsibility for the action. 

“The good news for you is, you can still ‘move on from this saga’. Just don't be naive and think you can forget this ever happened,” Winston advised the man.

“I can forgive, but the Internet never forgets. And neither should you.” 

For the latest updates on the coronavirus virus, visit here.

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital SingPost (Singapore Post) viral apology coronavirus

TRENDING

Malaysian student thrown out of Perth rental over unfounded coronavirus fears
Malaysian student thrown out of Perth rental over unfounded coronavirus fears
Hunt on for &#039;patient zero&#039; who spread coronavirus globally from Singapore
Hunt on for 'patient zero' who spread coronavirus globally from Singapore
MasterChef Australia judge&#039;s restaurant empire collapses
MasterChef Australia judge's restaurant empire collapses
Japan woman with coronavirus dies as cruise ship cases soar
Japan woman with coronavirus dies as cruise ship cases soar
Here are Singtel&#039;s price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Here are Singtel's price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
&#039;Crazy fun&#039; family makes epic music video featuring 60 relatives for Chinese New Year
'Crazy fun' family makes epic music video featuring 60 relatives for Chinese New Year
6 credit cards you should use as your EZ-Link card
6 credit cards you should use as your EZ-Link card
Cruise lines skipping Singapore, cancelling Asian sailings amid port closures and coronavirus fears
Cruise lines skipping Singapore, cancelling Asian sailings amid port closures and coronavirus fears
Singapore couples share how breaking up made their relationship stronger
Singapore couples in long-term relationships share how breaking up made their love grow stronger
Kandie can&#039;t afford private pre-schools for their kids
Kandie can't afford private pre-schools for their kids
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free disinfectant, Burger King burgers, hand sanitiser promotion &amp; other deals this week
Burger King thanks NUH staff with free burgers on Valentine's Day
Could my diet be causing my miscarriages?
Could my diet be causing my miscarriages?
Forever alone? Tips to dining solo in Singapore for the self-conscious
Why I like eating alone: Tips for the self-conscious Singaporean
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar

Home Works

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Filipino man wins Valentine&#039;s Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks

SERVICES