Memory and colour options of Samsung Galaxy S22 models leaked by retailers

The latest leak on the Samsung Galaxy S22 reveals the RAM, storage capacity and colour options for the different models.

Based on a tweet by tipster @_snoopytech_, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will come with 8GB RAM, two storage capacity options (128GB and 256GB), and four colour options (pink gold, green, black and white).

Here are the confirmed #GalxyS22 Options (by retailers):



Galaxy S22 5G:

8 + 128 GB/256 GB

Pink Gold/Green/Black/White



Galaxy S22+ 5G

8 + 128/256 GB

Pink Gold/Green/Black/White



Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

12 + 128/256 GB and 16 + 512 GB 🔥

Dark Red/Black/White

(Render by @OnLeaks ) pic.twitter.com/srY6DnelDm — Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) December 9, 2021

The flagship model, the Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note is said to have two RAM options: 12GB and 16GB. The model with 12GB RAM is available in two storage capacity options: 128GB and 256GB. The model with 16GB RAM is stated to come with 512GB internal storage capacity. The Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note comes in three colour options: dark red, black and white.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S22 series on Feb 8, 2022.

Source: @_snoopytech_ via GSMArena

