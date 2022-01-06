Meta reportedly halts development of new VR/AR OS

Meta reportedly suffered a setback to its development of a new AR/VR OS.

Two people familiar with the decision told The Information that Meta has paused the development of the new OS which will power its VR devices and upcoming AR glasses.

Hundreds of employees are said to have worked on the new OS for many years.

Meta is currently using a version of Android, internally known as VROS, to power the Oculus Quest VR devices. As the development of the new OS is halted, employees are told to continue their work on VROS.

The purported setback came a week after Bloomberg reported that Andrea Schubert, Meta's communications lead for Reality Labs, has joined Apple.

Schubert led the AR, XR, Portal and Research comms teams at Meta's consumer hardware division.