Microsoft granted license to resume selling software to Huawei

Microsoft is now allowed to sell software to Huawei.

In a statement to Bloomberg, a Microsoft spokesperson said that the U.S Department of Commerce granted the company's request for a license to export mass-market software to Huawei.

While it is unclear what "mass-market software" refers to, it is likely related to Windows and Office licenses.

The Windows and Office licenses should help with Huawei's server solutions and its Windows-powered laptops which include the Mate X Pro.

More importantly, Microsoft can continue to work with Huawei on the all-flash Azure Stack solution.

Microsoft is reportedly a part of a number of U.S companies that are starting to get licenses to supply goods and services to Huawei once again.

Wilbur Ross, the U.S Commerce Secretary shared two weeks ago that licenses that allow U.S companies to work with Huawei would arrive "very shortly".

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.