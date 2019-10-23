Monkeys & slingshots: Indonesian WhatsApp group's presidential inauguration disruption plan

The Jakarta Police have revealed plans to firebombs from slingshots and release monkeys to disrupt Sunday's inauguration of President "Jokowi" Widodo and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin at the House of Representatives complex in Senayan, Central Jakarta.

"The slingshot bombs were designed to attack the government officials at the House building," Jakarta Police spokesman Sr. Cmr. Argo Yuwono said on Monday, as quoted by kompas.com.

The attack was part of a series of planned intrusions allegedly to be carried by a non-active lecturer at the Bogor Agricultural University (IPB) Abdul Basith and outlined by six members of a WhatsApp group, who were involved in assembling the bombs.

The explosives were to be put inside rubber balls that would be flung into the House building by means of wooden or metal slingshots.