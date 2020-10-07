Multiple troll accounts of teen who slapped mother pop up on Instagram

Earlier this week, the nation reacted in horror at seeing a hot-headed young boy who was caught on camera repeatedly slapping his mother at home.

Surveillance footage of the incident surfaced on multiple social media platforms on Oct 4, causing quite a ruckus online over the three-minute video that saw the teen hitting and swearing at his mother as she sat on the floor.

The boy’s secondary school was quickly identified based on the shirt he was wearing, and the school’s principal has said that the issue is being looked into.

"The boy is sorry for what he had done and the school is working with him, his parents and the police to resolve their family issues,” stated the school’s principal in an email exchange shared by a netizen.

The teen himself has had his social media handles outed online by internet sleuths on HardwareZone. Now, however, more than a few Instagram accounts have been set up, though its unclear if the teen is the one behind them. Judging from the handles, some are troll accounts.

A particularly troubling post on one of the accounts on Monday (Oct 5), however, is now being shared. It shows two feet dangling over the edge of a high-rise block. There are over 1,000 comments left on the post, containing a mix of people hounding him and people urging against cyberbullying.

The police have since confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are still ongoing.

