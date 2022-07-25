Netflix's ad-supported plan may not have the full content catalogue

Netflix's upcoming ad-supported plan may not offer the full content catalogue.

According to Deadline, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos shared the ad-supported plan will not come with the full catalogue of licensed content.

While the ad-supported tier will have the original series by Netflix, it is unlikely to have all the content licensed from US studios and international distributors.

“Today, the vast majority of what people watch on Netflix, we can include in the ad-supported tier,” Sarandos said on today’s earnings call.

“There’s some things that don’t and we’re in conversations with the studios on, but if we launched the product today, members in the ad-tier would have a great experience. We will clear some additional content but certainly not all of it but don’t think it’s a material holdback for the business.”

Netflix is currently in talks with these partners to make some of the licensed content available on the ad-supported plan.

The company confirmed in May that it will be offering the ad-supported plan for viewers who want to pay less. It recently also expanded its password sharing plan to more countries.

