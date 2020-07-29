Netizens point out how a bend at Jalan Anak Bukit Flyover is an accident-prone stretch

Last week, a thread on the Singapore subreddit highlighted how a certain stretch of road along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) appears to be an area plagued by traffic accidents.

A bend along the Jalan Anak Bukit Flyover has seen an unusually frequent rate of skidding vehicles, according to several footages recorded since earlier this year.

Multiple drivers, when driving towards Sherwood Towers on the flyover, have lost control of their vehicles when travelling up the ramp in both wet and dry road conditions.

Just this year alone, there have been eight videos highlighting accidents along that particular stretch — and these are just the ones that are caught on camera.

Redditors who live in residences overlooking the Jalan Anak Bukit Flyover have attested to the frequency of mishaps and some tried to explain why.

Across social media, netizens have also remarked about how accident-prone the hotspot is.

Weird accidents on 25Jul2020, Twice within same day at same spot, Same "skidding" pattern.. Location: PIE(towards... Posted by Ivan Goh on Sunday, July 26, 2020

If you have family members who drive please tell them to be careful driving this stretch of PIE to Tuas after exit 26... Posted by Shai Selamat on Sunday, April 26, 2020

