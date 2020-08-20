New iPad Air could come in March 2021, possible iPad Pro update next month

Apple could release an updated iPad Pro next month and the iPad Air 4 in March 2021.

Sources told MyDrivers that the iPad Pro refresh could come as early as next month alongside the new iPhones. There are conflicting reports on when the iPad Pro refresh is coming. Korean publication The Elec and DigiTimes claimed a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini-LED could arrive later this year.

However, research firm GF Securities and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the iPad Pro update is likely to come in early 2021. Tipster @L0vetodram shared that new iPad Pros with A14X and Mini-LED will only arrive in the first half of 2021.

As for the next generation iPad Air, sources claim it will adopt the design language of the iPad Pro and sport an 11-inch display.

It is reportedly coming with a smart connector on the rear to work with the Magic Keyboard, four stereo speakers and a USB-C port. Japanese site Macotakara reported in June that the new iPad Air will come with a bigger display and USB-C port.

Some reports have suggested a 10.8-inch display for the iPad Air.Other rumoured specs of the iPad Air 4 include 128/256/512GB storage options, slimmer bezels and a higher starting price of US$649 (S$900) and an in-display Touch ID.