New key art for Zack Snyder's Justice League has the full team come together

Come together…

We’re just two weeks away from watching Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and the wait is starting to get intense. The director has been dropping hints that this movie is going to turn out far bigger and better than the theatrical version, even going so far as to end on a cliffhanger hinting at, “a potential other world.”

To further fuel this hype, HBO Max has released new black-and-white key art for the movie showing off the full team. Check it out below:

PHOTO:HBO

Snyder has also confirmed the movie’s runtime: 242 minutes. That’s a whopping four hours of stylised slo-mo action, so you might want to consider spacing this movie out over a weekend. In an interview, the director pointed out that this was supposed to be the beginning of a three-part Justice League story, so the four-hour runtime kind of makes sense - there’s a lot to set up here.

He also teased that Darkseid won’t just be a quick cameo in his version of Justice League. The big bad’s presence will be felt throughout, running things from the shadows. Here’s HBO’s synopsis for the movie:

"In ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

In Asia, the movie will be available exclusively on HBO GO day and date with its HBO Max-exclusive premiere in the US, on March 18, 2021. We don’t have HBO Max yet over here, so HBO GO will have to do for now.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.