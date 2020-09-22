That new trend taking over social media? It's called cottagecore

It’s a sun-kissed, romantic fantasy come alive, soundtracked to dreamy folk music.

A moss-covered cottage in the woods, jars of honey, an apple pie baking in the oven, outdoor picnics with red gingham blankets, foraging for mushrooms and berries in woodland, scented laundry hanging in the backyard. These pictures of bucolic bliss can transport you away to a fairy-tale land.

This is cottagecore, a lifestyle aesthetic that’s taken the internet by storm, on social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Tumblr.

It’s an interesting paradox, given that cottagecore is about living without technology, going back to the simplicity of a sustainable rural life, leaving the stress in our lives behind, and living off the grid.

Celebrities including English footballer David Beckham and American singer Taylor Swift have tried it.

Cottagecore celebrates a return to traditional skills and crafts, such as foraging, baking and pottery.

Though the word first cropped up on Tumblr in 2014, it recently began to gain traction on social media platforms, with the advent of the coronavirus pandemic. It is all about looking like you’re in some sort of pastoral painting – even if you live far from a farm, the seaside or countryside.

Many millennials forced to isolate, and spend more time indoors, without access to outdoor spaces, have embraced cottagecore, relishing the sheer escapism that the trend provides.

With a quick check of the #cottagecore hashtag on Instagram, I find a girl in a flounced dress and vintage-style hat collecting wildflowers in a wicker basket; ceramic mushroom charms in a tray; a dog-eared vintage copy of Little Women – an 1868 novel by American author Louisa May Alcott; and a young girl in a white peasant dress petting a cow in a green pasture.

Tumblr trend expert Amanda Brennan says: “The cottagecore aesthetic has been taking the internet by storm, with Tumblr users increasingly engaging with the trend since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, turning to the comfort in the simplicity and tranquillity of this cottage lifestyle.”

Brennan says that between March and April of this year, the hashtag #cottagecore jumped 153 per cent on Tumblr, and the number of “likes” on #cottagecore posts went up more than 500 per cent in that time.

How do you practise cottagecore? Just log off social media, and embrace nature and childlike wonderment.

Find beauty and joy in everyday tasks. Go for a walk, make your own jam, or bake a loaf of bread. Pick up an old-fashioned hobby like knitting, quilting, journaling or pottery that can ground you, and is mindful.

Rebecca Jennings, of American news and opinion website Vox, describes cottagecore as a tool for self-soothing during a particularly anxious time. She says it is less about a lifestyle and more about a longing for that lifestyle, communicated through images of the countryside.

“It’s a perfect outlet for our feelings of yearning for simpler times as, in the pandemic we are all nostalgic for our former selves,” Jennings says.

It attracts many people who live in tiny city flats, as it helps them escape mentally to a place of beauty, surrounded by nature. Living in the wilderness, or escaping to an isolated island, is often a goal for artists and creative people.

“Being surrounded by nature has always been beneficial for mind and body,” says Akanksha Pandey, a clinical psychologist at Fortis Hospital in Bangalore, India.

“Cottagecore leads to a sense of achievement, turns inactivity to productivity, and connects us to our childhood, when joy was mostly through all things natural. It also keeps you grounded, away from anxiety, by keeping your energies channelled in a positive manner,” Pandey says.

Cottagecore idealises all the elements of a pastoral life – from growing plants to raising animals. Its do-it-yourself elements, such as needlepoint, embroidery and baking, are engaging.

Though it transcends gender, it is seen as more feminine. Most of the leading icons and influencers are women, and it’s also popular with the LGBT community.

American cottagecore influencer Sora Blu, with 25,000 followers on Instagram, says she has been homesteading – gardening, cooking, making her own clothes and handicrafts – and living in a travel trailer (also called a caravan) for two years in the coastal forest of Washington state in the United States.

“I started creating TikToks of daily life, and beautiful moments around my home, when it gained momentum in the growing vein of cottagecore,” she says.

Sora Blu has been homesteading and living in a travel trailer, or caravan, in the forests of Washington state in the United States for two years. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Interior designers such as London-based Luke Edward Hall have incorporated cottagecore elements in their product designs – think lots of vintage touches, from ceramic floral dinnerware to lace tablecloths, tea kettles, wicker baskets, botanical motifs, weathered, rustic furniture and patterned wallpaper.

The strong association with nature and natural beauty means plants are essential – lots of vines and hanging plants.

There’s also cottagecore fashion – flowing summer dresses made of linen and cotton, gingham dresses with aprons, empire-waisted skirts, thick fisherman jumpers and smocked dresses with puffed sleeves.

Cottagecore resembles other concepts of self-care like hygge, a Danish term derived from a Norwegian word for “well-being” or “mental cosiness”. It is seen as an antidote to the fast-paced, unsustainable way of living that was prevalent in the pre-pandemic world.

“At a time when many feel isolated, trapped and overwhelmed, this trend has become an escape and a way for people to process today’s uncertainties,” says Brennan.

Sora Blu says: “Being close with nature and in good relations with solitude and resourcefulness keeps life playful and relaxing. I am an artist and herbalist, so living in a place that allows me to create herbal remedies from my own yard has been deeply rewarding.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.