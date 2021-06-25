The next iPhone SE could be Apple's most affordable 5G iPhone

Apple is said to be introducing its most affordable 5G iPhone next year.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the next-generation iPhone SE is expected to be launched in the first half of 2022. It will also be positioned as the "cheapest 5G iPhone ever". In his previous research note, Kuo claimed that the new iPhone SE will have the same 4.7-inch display and design as the iPhone 8.

Another analyst, Ross Young wrote in April that the 2023 iPhone SE will sport a punch-hole display and a larger 6.1-inch display. The adoption of a punch-hole display for the iPhone SE is likely to come after the iPhone 14 lineup.

ALSO READ: 2023 iPhone SE rumoured to have a hole-punch display

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.