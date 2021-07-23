The next iPhone SE could come with A15 chip and 5G connectivity

The next-generation iPhone SE may be the most affordable model in the lineup, but it is likely to pack some impressive specs.

According to Nikkei Asia, the new iPhone SE model is expected to be launched as early as the first half of 2022. Sources say it will run on the A15 chipset - the same processor that is likely to be used in the iPhone 13 models and iPad mini 6 - and support 5G connectivity thanks to Qualcomm's X60 modem chip .

The next-generation iPhone SE is said to have the design traits as the current iPhone SE; this means we're looking at an iPhone 8-design and a 4.7-inch LCD display. Display analyst Ross Young and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo made similar claims earlier this year. Kuo went on to say that the iPhone SE would be the "cheapest 5G iPhone ever".

ALSO READ: 2023 iPhone SE rumoured to have a hole-punch display

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.