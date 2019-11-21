Niantic is working on a new game based on Settlers Of Catan

PHOTO: Catan World Explorers
Qishin Tariq
The Star/Asia News Network

Niantic, the company behind augmented reality games Pokemon Go and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, is working on a new project based on the Settlers Of Catan board game series.

TechCrunch reports that the game titled Catan: World Explorers encourages players to explore the real world to collect resources which can be traded or used to build settlements.

By constructing roads and settlements, players earn Victory Points and climb up global rankings. Players can also have matches against friends and other teams.

The company behind the Catan franchise announced during a board games conference in Germany last month, that it was working on a massively multiplayer location-based game that transforms the world into "one giant game of Catan".

A website has since gone up, which explains how the game works and allows those interested to register for updates and to be invited when the game launches.

However, the site does not appear to mention Niantic's involvement.

A forum on Reddit investigated the website's source code and found links between the site and Niantic servers.

Niantic confirmed that it is involved, telling TechCrunch that the game was being built on Niantic's Real World Platform, referring to the game engine and database of real-world locations used to designate points of interest in their other games.

TechCrunch notes that Niantic is coming full circle, having analysed board games to figure out how to design a mobile game and is now making one based on a board game.

