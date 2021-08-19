Night Mode on the iPhone can be disabled permanently in iOS 15

Ever wished you can disable Night Mode on the iPhone permanently? Well, iOS 15 will do just that!

9to5Mac discovered the toggle in iOS 15 beta where you can effectively turn off Night Mode on the iPhone. Currently, you can disable Night Mode on the iPhone for a shot. However, Night Mode is enabled when you turn on the camera again.

When iOS 15 is launched next month, users can go to Settings > Camera > Preserver settings > Toggle off Night Mode. Even with this setting enabled, you can enable Night Mode manually in the Camera app when using it.

ALSO READ: iOS 15 entitlement allows apps to access more RAM beyond default limit

iOS 15 boasts several nifty features such as the temporary boosting of iCloud storage for backup and transfer, allowing apps to access more RAM beyond the default limit , and stronger WPA3 security for mobile hotspot connections. You also can check out our list of favourite new features in iOS 15.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.