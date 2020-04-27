Nintendo confirms 160,000 user accounts were hacked

Nintendo just confirmed that 160,000 user accounts have been hacked.

The company revealed that login information "obtained illegally by some means other than its service" was used since the beginning of April to gain access to these accounts.

Nintendo also says nicknames, date of birth, country and email addresses may have been accessed during the hacking attempts, and some accounts have experienced fradulent purchases.

It is disabling the ability to log into a Nintendo Account through a Nintendo Network ID.

In addition, passwords are being reset for the affected accounts. Affected users will be notified via email. The company is also recommending all users to enable two-factor authentication.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.