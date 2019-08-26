Nintendo Switch Lite: Who is it for?

The announcement of the Nintendo Switch Lite back in July was not much a surprise given the amount of discussion on the Internet due to its supposed leak in April.

Fans were already mentally prepared for Nintendo's next iteration for the well-received Switch. I do not own one, but I have followed news/rumours on its inevitable outing some time after the initial version's release.

The near 130-year-old gaming giant has been doing it for ages, for both its home and portable consoles. But as with most things in the zeitgeist of today, there will be a portion of the gamers who will certainly push back Nintendo's next attempt in the portable gaming scene with great fervour.

Naysayers may be asking, who is the Switch Lite for? Why even come up with one if it isn't a significant upgrade?