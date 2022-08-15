Nothing Phone (1)'s display isn't as bright as it is advertised

Nothing advertised the display of its Phone (1) to have a peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits, however it is unable to do so in reality.

According to German site ComputerBase, the Nothing Phone (1) did not achieve the advertised peak brightness in any of its test scenarios. In response to ComputerBase's findings, a Nothing spokesperson issued the following statement:

"The hardware is capable of reaching up to 1,200 nits peak brightness, but this is currently capped by the software to 700 nits. This decision was made to ensure a balanced user experience regarding heat and battery consumption.

"We look forward to hearing from our users about this and will monitor feedback closely to understand if this should be addressed in future software updates."

Since the current software is limiting the display hardware to 700 nits, why did Nothing advertise the Phone (1)'s peak brightness as up to 1,2000 nits? Is this considered false advertising even if the display is technically capable of reaching that level of brightness?

Nothing officially unveiled the Phone (1) last month and is available for purchase in Singapore with prices starting from $769.

