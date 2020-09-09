Novak Djokovic 'fans' court their own notoriety in vile online abuse of blameless line judge

Just when you think you cannot be surprised any more by 2020, along comes social media to plumb new depths. Well done, guys, didn’t know you had it in you.

People purporting to be fans of Serbia’s world No 1 men’s tennis player Novak Djokovic have sent death threats and other vile abuse to a woman who got hit in the throat with a ball from his racquet while she was doing her job.

How has it come to this that someone who is the victim is pilloried as a pariah, referred to as “Tennis Karen”, mocked for overreacting, sent abuse over her dead son and death threats of her own?

Novak Djokovic, 26-0 for the year and in a US Open field where there was not one other grand slam winner, had a moment of madness, hitting a ball at the back wall in frustration and accidentally hitting line judge Laura Clark in the throat.

His was a mistake, not malice, but the line judge did nothing wrong whatsoever. Understandably, she was not looking out for errant balls flying at her with the game over and Djokovic about to change ends. Anyone blaming her is way off the mark and over the line.

By the letter of the law, as soon as that ball hit her, Djokovic had to go, with intent not a factor to be considered. He pleaded his case for clemency nonetheless, which was not a great look.

“She doesn’t have to go to the hospital for this,” was what tennis writer Ben Rothenberg reported he said. “You're going to choose a default in this situation? My career, grand slam, centre stage?”

It was exit stage left for Djokovic once he was defaulted, skipping his media commitments.

That was the other thing the world No 1 did wrong, at least according to former British No 1 Tim Henman, who once hit a ball girl with a ball and fronted up.

In the following hours, Djokovic had apologised via Instagram, expressing his disappointment in his actions.

“This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling OK. I’m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong,” he wrote. “I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy.”

Later he called on his community of fans – the DjokeArmy – to go easy on the line judge, who he still had not named at this point, nor had the US Open.

Everything since has been out of his hands. He apologised, he told his fans to lay off. What more can Djokovic do?

You don’t choose your fans, if indeed they are actually fans of the tennis star.

There is a strong chance that many are just in it for the social media pile-on, the mob frenzy, the madding crowd, the sense of power that brings and the corresponding permission to go even further.

The anonymity of social media allows everyone the chance to stick the boot in with little to no chance of consequence.

Former footballer Curtis Woodhouse offers a famous example of bringing the real world to the doorstep of his long-time online abuser, Jimmyob88.

In 2013, Woodhouse, by then a British title-winning boxer, offered his Twitter followers a £1,000 reward to get him the address of the troll. They did and Woodhouse turned up on his doorstep, well almost.

Woodhouse tweeted a photo of a street believed to be the one his abuser lived on. “Right Jimbob, I’m here,” he wrote. “Someone tell me what number he lives at or do I have to knock on every door #itsshowtime.”

The response from the troll was that it had “got out hand”, deleting the tweets and apologising on national TV.

The scale and abuse that Clark and others have received makes that a time-consuming and expensive option. Not everyone is a professional boxer, either.

Sadly, this rabid mentality of “fans” on social media has become widespread.

Footballers Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar have “armies” similar to Djokovic, as do other athletes, and they pile in on each other as a way to establish who the GOAT (Greatest of all time) is.

These social media sheep take aim at anyone who can be perceived as being critical of their star with members of the media not short of tales where they have been declared “not fit to lace Neymar’s boots”, as but one mild example.

Social media can be a power for good, but this is antisocial media. Nothing good can come of it and it got out of hand way before the death threats.

What some people consider to be “banter” is outright trolling – the anonymity-induced inanity of enmity – with its own catchphrases.

Where the blame lies and what can be done about this sorry state of social media is anyone’s guess but it is more widespread than we would like to think – and that is discounting the likes of the Chinese troll farms that abused Mack Horton for criticising Sun Yang.

Not all of those typing out the abuse can be pimply faced mouthbreathers living in their parents’ basements, or working for the state, no matter what Hollywood might tell you. This is a problem that goes across society and you will likely know people who do this for sport.

That these keyboard warriors chose to offer insult after injury to someone who was entirely blameless in getting a tennis ball to the throat is hard to swallow.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.