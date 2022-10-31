November games roundup: It is going to be a good holiday season

December is just a month away, so that means it is time to add more games to your wishlist and pray someone gets it for you as a present for being such a good boy or girl. [Ed: And in this day and age, spouse as well]

There are quite a few titles releasing this month that deserve your attention. Here are our picks of the ones we can’t wait to play.

Harvestella

PHOTO: Nintendo

Release Date: Nov 4

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch

With the success of titles like Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it is really no surprise that the genre has been growing steadily.

To date, we have titles like Dinkum and Hokko Life putting a twist to the formula and even Disney jumping on the bandwagon with Disney Dreamlight Valley. Come November 4, you can add one more to that list as Square Enix releases Harvestella for the PC and Nintendo Switch.

For fans of Square Enix’s Final Fantasy franchise, you will love the art style and music of Harvestella as it is very reminiscent of the franchise’s vibrant fantasy setting. But that is not all as even the gameplay and premise have been given a very FF-like makeover.

You will be transported to a colourful world where four giant crystals called “Seaslight” create a stable change between the four seasons. However, abnormalities in the Seaslight begin to appear, creating the “Quietus”, a season of death when crops wither and people cannot venture outside.

PHOTO: Nintendo

While you will be doing plenty of farming, fishing, crafting, cooking and befriending the locals in Harvestella, you will also be venturing into dungeons with your party to discover the origins of the world and hopefully put an end to the calamity that has befallen the world.

You will be able to choose from various jobs that are staples to the FF universe such as Fighter, Shadow Walker and Mage.

If you would like to get a headstart in Harvestella, the free downloadable demo is now available and you can even carry over your save data to the full game when it releases.

God of War Ragnarök

PHOTO: Nintendo

Release Date: Nov 9

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

The highly anticipated sequel to Santa Monica Studio’s God of War (2018) is easily one of the biggest and most important launches for Sony Interactive Entertainment this year. Fans of Kratos’ previous violence-filled adventures will not want to miss this.

Set three years after the events of the previous game, Kratos and his now teenage son, Atreus begin their adventure through the Nine Realms to not only prevent Ragnarök but also find out more about Atreus’ identity as Loki.

Throughout this journey, the father and son duo will cross paths with Norse legends such as Týr, the Norse God of War; Thor, the Norse God of Thunder; Odin, King of the Norse Gods and Freya, an ally-turned-enemy, who seeks revenge for the death of her son Baldur at the hands of Kratos.

PHOTO: Nintendo

Many of the gameplay mechanics from the previous games have been updated and upgraded. Both Kratos and Atreus are armed with new abilities and weapons, such as the Dauntless and Stonewall shields and new summons for Atreus.

Kratos is also able to use Weapon Signature Moves that unleash powerful ice or fire magical attacks. The duo have also developed new synergised combo attacks that maximise their effectiveness in battle.

God of War Ragnarök is already available for pre-order with the physical Premium Edition packing a 16-inch Mjölnir replica, dwarven dice set, 2-inch Vanir twins carvings, Steelbook display case and a whole lot more.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

PHOTO: Nintendo

Release Date: Nov 18

Platform: Nintendo Switch

From one highly anticipated exclusive to another, November will also be the month the Pokémon Company International and Nintendo release the latest Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Similar to every new mainline entry of the franchise, fans can expect a roster of new Pokémon and characters to meet in the new game.

Two of the biggest change in Scarlet and Violet come in the form of the open world where the towns and wilderness blend seamlessly together. You will now be able to see Pokémon everywhere in this wide-open world-in the skies, sea and on streets.

PHOTO: Nintendo

The other huge addition comes in the form of multiplayer. Along with series staples, such as trading and battling Pokémon, you will now be able to explore various locations of the region in Scarlet and Violet with up to four friends.

When you need to take a break, you can even have a picnic anywhere out in the vast wilderness. This allows you to share sandwiches with your Pokémon, which restores their HP and may impart some effects that will come in handy on adventures.

Pre-orders for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet are already available. So the next thing you probably need to do is decide whether you would like to start with Sprigatito, the Grass Cat Pokémon, Fuecoco, the Fire Croc Pokémon, or Quaxly, the Duckling Pokémon as your starter Pokémon.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

PHOTO: Nintendo

Release Date: Nov 30

Platform: PC, Xbox Series X|S

All hail the Emperor of Mankind as we are about to be blessed with yet another game set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. Earlier this year, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters was released by Complex Games and Frontier Foundry. The most recent release was the run-and-gun shooter, Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef.

By the end of the month, we will be able to experience Fatshark’s four-player co-op experience set in the 41st Millennium. Similar to Fatshark’s previous Warhammer games Warhammer: Vermintide 1 and 2 and also Left 4 Dead and Back 4 Blood, Darktide sees you and three friends battling insurmountable odds as you face off against the hordes of the Imperium and Chaos factions.

PHOTO: Nintendo

In Darktide, you and your friends will have to take back the city of Tertium from enemies who have been corrupted by a mysterious and sinister force that is seeking to take control of the entire city.

Unlike Vermintide which had a medieval setting where you used swords, bows and magic to destroy your enemies, Darktide is all about the Bolters, Chainswords and Lasguns.

Finally, you will also be able to truly create your own, unique character with a customisable physical appearance, voice, origin and class to determine which unique traits and skillsets you will make use of in battle.

This article was first published in Potions.sg.