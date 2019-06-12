Once a joke, now a reality: Indonesian school accepts GoPay for enrollment fee payment

When Gojek founder Nadiem Makarim was appointed education and culture minister in late October, Twitter was abuzz with netizens making jokes that parents would soon be able to use GoPay to pay their children's tuition.

It turns out people are not completely off the mark as a plan has begun to take shape.

Madrasah Ibtidaiyah (MI) Miftahul Akhlaqiyah, an Islamic school in Ngaliyan, Semarang in Central Java, has started accepting enrollment fee payment using the digital payment platform provided by the Indonesian decacorn.

According to the school's website, akhlaqiyah.sch.id, the madrasah has already begun to accept payments using GoPay for students enrolling between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31.

School principal Miftahul Arief said for now, GoPay was only accepted for registration fees, which should be paid after online registration forms were filled out.

He said the school aimed to develop the use of GoPay so that parents could use the platform to pay other fees at the education institution.

Arief said GoPay had agreed to facilitate the creation of a QR code for the school, kompas.com has reported.

"Alhamdullilah [Thank God], GoPay has responded. The company's head of corporate affairs has contacted us," he said.