OnePlus 10 Pro launch confirmed for January

Contrary to recent rumours, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be arriving sooner than initially expected.

OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau revealed in a Weibo post that the OnePlus 10 Pro is "coming soon" in January 2022.

The launch timeframe for the OnePlus 10 series is a couple of months earlier than its predecessors. The OnePlus 9 lineup was announced in March while the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 7 models were unveiled in April and May respectively.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is rumoured to sport a 6.7-unch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a triple-lens system on the rear.

