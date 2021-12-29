OnePlus 10 Pro retail listing leak hints at Jan 4 launch in China

The OnePlus 10 Pro might have an early 2022 launch within the China market — Jan 4, 2022, to be specific.

OnePlus founder Pete Lau mentioned earlier that the OnePlus 10 Pro would be launching in China come January 2022, without offering a specific date or time. However, a retail listing spotted on e-commerce platform JD hinted at the phone’s Jan 4 launch, with an invitation to pre-order now open for Chinese consumers.

At the time of writing, the OnePlus 10 Pro listing is still up on the e-commerce website, where it invites buyers to pre-order ahead of its Jan 4, 2022 reveal. That said, it could just be a placeholder listing, given that the retail price is well over $2,000 — far above OnePlus’s typical retail price points.

A single image of the phone accompanied the listing, although it shared no further details about the phone’s specifications. It, however, does mention pre-order gifts for buyers. The webpage also indicated that pre-orders open at 10am, which likely refers to China Standard Time (same as Singapore Time).

Source: Nashville Chatter via GSMArena

READ ALSO: Third-gen Motorola Razr foldable phone is in the works

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.