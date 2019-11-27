Online ban hits China's vaping industry but it's not stubbed out yet

The vaping industry has suffered a series of setbacks around the world following a spate of deaths in the United States.

A number of governments are now considering or implementing bans even if Donald Trump has wavered over whether to introduce similar measures in the United States.

Now China, where a lack of regulation and the ease of buying online have helped create millions of e-cigarette users, has dealt what may the heaviest blow yet to the global industry by banning all sales of e-cigarettes online as of November 1.

Tobacco has long been identified as a major public health challenge in China: the country is the world's largest tobacco producer and has more than 300 million smokers, according to the World Health Organisation.

While vaping is far less widespread than tobacco use, it generally appeals to younger people - attracted as much by the chance to experiment with different flavours as they are by the allure of sampling nicotine without some of the risks associated with tobacco.

It is perhaps little surprise, then, that vape stores, some decked out like tattoo parlours, have become a common sight in the heart of China's busiest cities, with gangs of youths hanging around outside puffing out clouds of scented white smoke.

In fashionable districts such as Shanghai's Xintiandi, hawkers push carts of sleekly packaged vapes as young salesmen with white tees and hipster quiffs puff away on their products.

On Gulou East Street in Beijing, an avenue known for its vintage clothes, antiques and musical instruments, a vape store sits amid them, with rows of devices and juices on display.

Even outside the country's economic heartlands, many convenience stores, karaoke bars and other outlets across the country feature piles of e-cigarettes with bright, trendy packaging and multiple different flavours.

One such user is Saw Zhao, now 25, who walked into a vaping shop on a popular Beijing street two years to find out what it was all about.