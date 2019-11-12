Online lenders enlist AI-driven behavioural analysis in the fight against fraud

An online buyer picks the most expensive product in the catalogue without doing a price comparison, carries out the transaction very early in the morning, and hesitates when typing in personal details.

This type of behaviour would raise a red flag among those tracking online fraud, and while this work has been done manually by specialist staff, financial institutions are increasingly turning to AI to help.

"Behavioural data analysis by artificial intelligence tools is more efficient to detect fraud than manually-based approaches," said Shi Hongzhe, technology head of the US-listed consumer finance platform Lexin, which launched an AI-driven risk management platform aiming at detecting and preventing loan fraud.

"Many fraud cases cannot be identified by man-made rules," he said.

Loans used to be approved largely based on the amount requested and the standing of the borrower, but the increasing rate of online fraud has forced the finance industry to look beyond its traditional methods of determining the reliability of a borrower. A survey conducted by PwC found that in 2018, 49 per cent of respondents said their companies were victims of fraud, up from 36 per cent in 2016.

The application of AI, specifically predictive machine learning algorithms, can help detect and stop fraudsters by analysing their mobile online interactions, including the speed in which they type in personal data and the time of day they visit websites.

Teradata, a San Diego-based data analytics company, offers AI-driven fraud detection solutions to banks. One of its clients, Denmark's Danske Bank, employed AI software to cut the number of false positives generated by human-written rules engines by 60 per cent, and increase detection of real fraud by 50 per cent.

Lexin's self-developed Hawkeye platform, which every day can detect more than 500 potential fraudsters involving 3 million yuan (S$580,000), is an example of how the broader financial services industry is using machine learning to detect patterns that could signal criminal behaviour.

Algorithms can detect an illicit loan application by scanning for anomalies in certain behaviours and analysing digital information ranging from a device's geolocation to biometric authentication. For example, the AI platform would send an alert if multiple loan applications pop up from the same device at an unusual time of day, such as dawn, when legitimate customers would not normally apply for loans, said Shi.