Oppo Find N vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Which foldable phone is better?

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo debuted its first foldable handset on Wednesday (Dec 22) in its latest push into the high-end market where rivals are locked in a cutthroat competition to fill the void left by Huawei Technologies Co.

The Find N unfolds to reveal a 7.1-inch display, offering 60 per cent more screen than a typical smartphone with a standard 6.5-inch display, said Oppo chief product officer Pete Lau in his first major public appearance since the company merged in June with sister brand OnePlus, where he served as chief executive. The phone also features a 5.49-inch display on the outside.

While the smartphone industry has been trending towards bigger screens as people come to depend on their handsets to view more types of content, foldable phones have yet to catch on because of durability issues and a visible crease where the screen folds, Lau said at the Shenzhen-based company’s InnoDay event.

The Find N’s 12-layer display, developed in collaboration with Samsung, can endure 200,000 folds without creating creases, Lau said. The phone went through six iterations over four years of development, Oppo said.

The Find N, which sells in China at a starting price of 7,699 yuan (S$1,600), marks Oppo’s latest attempt to compete with rivals at home and abroad, including Xiaomi, Samsung and Huawei, all of which have launched their own foldable models in recent years even though demand remains niche.

“The foldable phone will be a product that will help them to prove that they are part of the high-end competition,” said Will Wong, a Singapore-based analyst at market research firm IDC. “The same thing applies to chip development as well.”

Oppo on Tuesday unveiled its first in-house image processor dedicated to enhancing imaging performance on handsets, joining Huawei and Xiaomi in a race among smartphone makers to design their own chips.

“Foldable products and chips will be the new areas that Chinese [brands] aim to excel at after the 5G competition,” Wong said. “This, in turn, will potentially help them to fill the void left by Huawei and even challenge Apple.”

The handset business of Huawei, the world’s largest telecoms equipment maker and formerly China’s biggest smartphone vendor, has been in sharp decline after the US added the company to a trade blacklist in 2019 that blocks its access to advanced chips developed or produced using American technology.

Huawei, which was once the biggest player in China’s market for premium handsets priced over US$400 (S$540), fell to third place with a 14 per cent market share in the quarter ended September compared with 39 per cent a year ago, according to IDC data.

Still, Huawei ranked ahead of Oppo, which came in fifth place with an 11 per cent share of the market, up from eight per cent a year ago. Apple dominated the segment with a 38 per cent share, far ahead of runner-up Vivo, which held 15 per cent.

Oppo has been vocal about its ambition to expand into the high-end market. Vice-president Liu Bo said earlier this year that the company is banking on its integration with OnePlus to reach its goal of becoming one of the top three premium phone brands in China.

Foldables phones, however, have yet to enter the mainstream. IDC estimates that four million foldable phones will be shipped worldwide this year — a fraction of the estimated 1.35 billion smartphones that will be shipped globally.

Price is the main hurdle, Wong said.

“Usually, price, use case and design are the elements that will decide whether a product could potentially go mainstream,” he said. “If the product price could reach the US$400 to US$600 segment, it will be more likely to gain a significant share in the market.”

The Find N opened for pre-order on Wednesday and will go on sale in China on Dec 23.

READ ALSO: Huawei unveils its first flip-style flagship foldable smartphone, the P50 Pocket

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.