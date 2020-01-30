Outbreak of Wuhan virus could threaten production of iPhones and AirPods

The outbreak of the Wuhan virus has resulted in quarantine measures and travel restrictions, and Apple's supply chain is expected to be affected significantly.

Sources familiar with the situation told Nikkei Asian Review that planned production of some Apple products could be affected by the coronavirus situation in China. As the main manufacturing plants in Henan and Guangdong provinces are near the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, there are "massive uncertainties and challenges" for the production of the iPhones and AirPods.

Foxconn, which is the world's biggest manufacturer of the iPhones, warned last week that the Wuhan virus outbreak and mass travel during the Lunar New Year could disrupt supply chains. In addition, the company is considering whether to allow its staff to return after the holidays.

The coronavirus outbreak could put the mass production of Apple's next generation iPhone SE model at risk as it is said to begin sometime in February. In addition, supplies of the AirPods are likely to be disrupted as well since most of its production is in China.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.