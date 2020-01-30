Outbreak of Wuhan virus could threaten production of iPhones and AirPods

PHOTO: PIXABAY
Cookie Monster
Hardware Zone

The outbreak of the Wuhan virus has resulted in quarantine measures and travel restrictions, and Apple's supply chain is expected to be affected significantly.

Sources familiar with the situation told Nikkei Asian Review that planned production of some Apple products could be affected by the coronavirus situation in China. As the main manufacturing plants in Henan and Guangdong provinces are near the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, there are "massive uncertainties and challenges" for the production of the iPhones and AirPods.

Foxconn, which is the world's biggest manufacturer of the iPhones, warned last week that the Wuhan virus outbreak and mass travel during the Lunar New Year could disrupt supply chains. In addition, the company is considering whether to allow its staff to return after the holidays.

The coronavirus outbreak could put the mass production of Apple's next generation iPhone SE model at risk as it is said to begin sometime in February. In addition, supplies of the AirPods are likely to be disrupted as well since most of its production is in China.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Wuhan virus Apple Consumer electronics

TRENDING

Online mall Qoo10 removes listing selling 30 &#039;anti-coronavirus&#039; masks for $10,000
Online mall Qoo10 removes listing selling 30 'anti-coronavirus' masks for $10,000
Fire breaks out at Concord Primary School in Choa Chu Kang, 1,400 people evacuated
Fire breaks out at Concord Primary School in Choa Chu Kang, 1,400 people evacuated
Healthy people don&#039;t need to wear surgical masks: Experts
Healthy people don't need to wear surgical masks: Experts
Chinese prostitution dens &#039;sell sex on WeChat like it&#039;s fast food&#039;
Chinese prostitution dens 'sell sex on WeChat like it's fast food'
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Joanne Peh remains in Guangzhou with kids amid Wuhan virus outbreak
Joanne Peh remains in Guangzhou with kids amid Wuhan virus outbreak
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
Woodlands double-murder trial: Victim knew of husband&#039;s debts and wanted to help clear them
Woodlands double-murder trial: Victim knew of husband's debts and wanted to help clear them

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800

SERVICES