PayPal to enter China market through local acquisition

US digital money transfer platform PayPal Holdings Inc has obtained Beijing's approval to buy a controlling stake in a domestic payments firm.

This would make PayPal the first foreign firm to enter China's payment services market.

Gopay Information Technology, PayPal's acquisition target, has received approval from China's central bank to sell a 70 per cent stake to PayPal, both companies said on Monday.

Gopay has licenses for mobile, online and cross-border yuan payment services, the Chinese company said in its statement.