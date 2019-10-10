Pedestrians in China face $10 fine for checking phones while crossing the road

Pedestrians who use their mobile phones while crossing the road in eastern China could face a fine of up to 50 yuan (S$10), according to Chinese state media.

The People's Congress of Jiaxing in Zhejiang province, the city's legislature, banned people from browsing on handheld electronic devices such mobile phones or "frolicking" [playing] on zebra crossings, Xinhua reported on Sunday.

People who were caught would face a fine of between five and 50 yuan, the report said. It was not clear when the rule would take effect.

On Monday, the Zhejiang-based Qianjiang Evening News ran an editorial explaining the authorities' firm stand against such behaviour and called on readers to comply with the new rules.

Jiaxing’s new regulations include enforcing quiet rules in public buildings such as hospitals. PHOTO: Weibo/卢小威同学

"It is a kind of value guidance to lead people to develop a mindset of civilised behaviour," the newspaper said. "Everyone knows that you shouldn't lower your head to use your mobile while crossing the road. This fact is like [that] everyone knows smoking harms health. But to reduce the hazard of smoking, it's necessary to legislate against smoking to shape public opinion."