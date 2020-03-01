PewDiePie says fans in Malaysia and Singapore are 'hectic'

Kjellberg hope that fans will react differently when they see him in public.
PHOTO: Youtube Screengrab/PewDiePie
Angelin Yeoh
The Star/Asia News Network

It seems that fans in Malaysia and Singapore have certainly left a lasting impression on PewDiePie as the popular Youtuber has described them as "hectic" and "scream-ish" in a new video.

In a video posted on Dec 28, PewDiePie or real name Felix Kjellberg responded to a fan's question on how he feels when someone tries to secretly photograph him when he is out in public.

Kjellberg described the act as "extremely cringey" and explained how a fan recently tried to discreetly take a photo of him when he was in Italy.

"I hate the fact that people look at me like I'm some sort of attraction. I'm a person like everyone else and I want to be treated like a person. I don't think that is too much to ask," Kjellberg said in the video.

Kjellberg then talked about fan reactions in some places that he has visited and described his impression of fans in Malaysia and Singapore.

"Like if you go to countries like Malaysia and Singapore, people are very hectic and scream-ish and crazy and they lose their minds when they see you. They do all this crazy stuff."

In 2016, Kjellberg shared on Instagram that he was in Kuala Lumpur for a personal holiday with then-girlfriend (now wife) Marzia Bisognin.

Some local fans spotted the pair around town and were able to take photographs with them.

One local YouTuber posted a video of how he tried to track Kjellberg and his wife in KL for photos by looking at their tagged images on Instagram.

Kjellberg opened about his experience in KL in a video where he talked about how some fans wanted multiple photos in various angles when they met him.

He also said he saw tweets by users tracking his whereabouts in KL.

Kjellberg had earlier posted a video about his experience in Singapore back in 2013 where he was greeted by screaming fans at the lobby of his hotel.

The Swedish YouTuber explained that he is trying to change the way people should react to him when they see him in public.

"I love meeting fans, don't get me wrong. I also want people to treat me normally as well. I don't like when people scream. I don't like when people get freaked out. I understand that people get excited. That's not what I'm against. I think there is a culture to treat people more than they are and that annoys me."

