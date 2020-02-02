Plague Inc developer reminds players to get info on coronavirus from authorities, not the game

PHOTO: PHOTO: Twitter/NdemicCreations
Qishin Tariq
The Star/Asia News Network

The game studio behind Plague Inc has reminded players to refer to real world sources and not a videogame to find out about the coronavirus outbreak.

"Please remember that Plague Inc is a game, not a scientific model and that the current coronavirus outbreak is a very real situation which is impacting a huge number of people. We would always recommend that players get their information directly from local and global health authorities, " said Ndemic Creations on its website.

The game has seen a surge in popularity, recently becoming the top paid app on the Apple App Store in China where the coronavirus outbreak originated.

The studio is familiar with such surges, saying that the eight-year-old game goes viral whenever there is a disease outbreak.

"We see an increase in players, as people seek to find out more about how diseases spread and to understand the complexities of viral outbreaks," the company said.

The company also added that it has even received questions from players and the media about the virus.

It claimed that the game was designed to be realistic and informative while not sensationalising real-world issues, leading it to be recognised by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and other medical organisations around the world.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

More about
Wuhan virus Gaming/Video games Mobile apps Digital

