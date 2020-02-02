Plague Inc developer reminds players to get info on coronavirus from authorities, not the game

The game studio behind Plague Inc has reminded players to refer to real world sources and not a videogame to find out about the coronavirus outbreak.

"Please remember that Plague Inc is a game, not a scientific model and that the current coronavirus outbreak is a very real situation which is impacting a huge number of people. We would always recommend that players get their information directly from local and global health authorities, " said Ndemic Creations on its website.

The game has seen a surge in popularity, recently becoming the top paid app on the Apple App Store in China where the coronavirus outbreak originated.

The studio is familiar with such surges, saying that the eight-year-old game goes viral whenever there is a disease outbreak.

Our website is currently offline due to very high player numbers. I'm copying our statement on the coronavirus outbreak here so people can still see it.https://t.co/pA6CUS7nJI pic.twitter.com/StXP6aemDe — Plague Inc. / Rebel Inc. (@NdemicCreations) January 24, 2020

"We see an increase in players, as people seek to find out more about how diseases spread and to understand the complexities of viral outbreaks," the company said.

The company also added that it has even received questions from players and the media about the virus.

It claimed that the game was designed to be realistic and informative while not sensationalising real-world issues, leading it to be recognised by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and other medical organisations around the world.

