Play the original Half-Life games for free on Steam

Alternatively, users can buy the entire bundle for just $30, as it is on a 40 per cent discount.
PHOTO: AFP
Qishin Tariq
The Star/Asia News Network

You can play the Half-Life series for free on Steam, though only until the latest game in the franchise, Alyx, is released.

The game publisher, Valve, said the promo was in celebration of the upcoming game and that the earlier games would be free until March, so users can catch up with the story.

"Half-Life: Alyx is set before the events of Half-Life 2 and its episodes, but the games share characters and story elements. The Alyx team believes that the best way to enjoy the new game is to play through the old ones, especially Half-Life 2 and the episodes, so we want to make that as easy as possible," it explained on the Half-Life game page.

The promo covers Half-Life (including Blue Shift and Opposing Force), Half-Life 2 (including Episode One and Two), and Team Fortress Classic.

To play the games, users will have to install Steam first before downloading the individual titles.

Alternatively, users can buy the entire bundle at a 40 per cent discount for RM88.20 (S$30), down from RM147.

Gamers looking for newer discounted games could try the PlayStation Store instead, which is offering discounts of up to 85 per cent for selected titles as part of its New Season Sale.

The sale which runs until Feb 3, includes titles like Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare, Death Stranding and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

In a press release, Sony Interactive Entertainment Singapore said the sale also includes a 25 per cent discount on the PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) 12-month membership.

Gamers willing to visit a physical store authorised by Sony will get an additional four months of membership when purchasing a 12-month PS Plus card but they must redeem it before Feb 4 to enjoy the offer.

