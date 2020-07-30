PlayStation Plus is giving away 2 great games for free in August

Two great games for the price of none!

PlayStation Plus subscribers are getting two big games for free in August: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

Fall Guys will make its debut on PlayStation 4 entirely for free for PS Plus subscribers!

Call of Duty’s Modern Warfare games are known to have some of the best first-person shooter campaigns ever made. In August, you’ll get the entirety of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s story campaign in its fully remastered glory.

The game looks gorgeous now, with improved textures, animations, physically based rendering, high-dynamic range lighting and much more.

No multiplayer mode is included in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, unfortunately.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is the party game that might finally steal Overcooked!’s throne. This insane 60-player multiplayer game pits you against others in a series of hilarious physics-based challenges and obstacles.

It’s absolute chaos most of the time, and an absolute laugh riot with friends. What’s not to love?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is already available for download, but Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will only be made free on August 4, 2020. Both games leave the service on August 31.

If you don’t have PlayStation Plus, you can still take advantage of the PlayStation 4’s upcoming free online multiplayer weekend. From August 8 to August 9, you can play whatever online games you’d like without worrying about subscribing to the service.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.