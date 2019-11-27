The Pokemon Company is hunting down people who leak Sword and Shield

Leakers and Pokemon alike - The Pokemon Company is going to stop at nothing to catch 'em all.

The company has already filed a lawsuit against three unnamed individuals for leaking early images of creatures and information from Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Forbes reported that the lawsuit is targeting three US residents who leaked images from an unreleased strategy guide of the game.

These images were then picked up by multiple websites and social media platforms - namely, pictures of new Pokemon and gameplay features like Gigantamaxing.

Lawyers from the firm representing The Pokemon Company wrote that the leaks had caused 'irreparable injury' to Pokemon, and that the company, "is entitled to damages in an amount to be proven at trial."

In other news, Pokemon Sword and Shield has had the most successful launch of any Pokemon game to date. Isn't that interesting?

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.