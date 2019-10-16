Pokemon Go tests pay-to-play, giving paying players early access to rare Regigigas

PHOTO: Niantic
Qishin Tariq
The Star/Asia News Network

Pokemon Go rolls out its first ticketed content that is payable in-game, signalling a move from its mostly free-to-play approach.

Gamemaker Niantic says that players will have to purchase a ticket to gain access to the limited-time event called "A Colossal Discovery", where they need to solve several quests in order to catch the rare Pokemon Regigigas.

The ticket is priced at US$7.99 (S$11), though unlike other in-game purchases in Pokemon Go, it cannot be obtained with PokeCoins, an in-game currency that can either be collected through real cash purchase or completing tasks.

Tickets are available on Nov 2, from 11 am to 7 pm. However, players can take as long as they want to complete the quest.

Players will also be given a limited edition medal and cosmetic avatar pose, plus Raid Passes, an item that usually requires PokeCoins to purchase.

However, the paid ticket is just for early access, as players who chose not to buy the ticket will have a chance to catch Regigigas later in November.

Niantic is also celebrating the spooky season with lots of Halloween-themed goodies.

"Don't be scared! More Ghost- and Dark-type Pokemon will be appearing in the wild, in Eggs, and in raids. Making its Halloween debut is Yamask, the Spirit Pokemon!" it said on its website, adding that other classic Pokemon will also appear in creepy-cute Halloween costumes.

Legendary Dark-type Pokemon, Darkrai will also be debuted as a boss fight in raid battles.

Raid battles are special challenges that require groups of players to work together to defeat a boss Pokemon, and earn the chance to catch the rare creature.

During the event, which runs from Oct 18 to Nov 2 in Malaysia, players will also get double the candy (used to power up their Pokemon) plus spooky-themed quests.

