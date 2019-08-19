Pokemon Trading Card Game officially enters Indonesian gaming market

Arguably one of the most popular card games in the world, the Pokemon Trading Card Game (Pokemon TCG) has officially entered the Indonesian gaming market.

This trading card game will provide opportunities for Indonesian players to compete in the world championships, as well as giving added value by providing a localized version in the Indonesian language.

Japan's The Pokemon Company and homegrown Salim Group through PT Anugerah Kreasi Gemilang (AKG), announced the arrival of the trading card game in Indonesia in a press conference at the Grand Atrium of Kota Kasablanka mall in Jakarta on Thursday, Aug 8.

PHOTO: Instagram/axtonsalim

Axton Salim, executive director of Salim Group, said in a released statement that trading cards in the Indonesian language could still be used internationally.