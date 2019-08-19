Pokemon Trading Card Game officially enters Indonesian gaming market

Arguably one of the most popular card games in the world, the Pokemon Trading Card Game (Pokemon TCG) has officially entered the Indonesian gaming market.
This trading card game will provide opportunities for Indonesian players to compete in the world championships, as well as giving added value by providing a localized version in the Indonesian language.
Japan's The Pokemon Company and homegrown Salim Group through PT Anugerah Kreasi Gemilang (AKG), announced the arrival of the trading card game in Indonesia in a press conference at the Grand Atrium of Kota Kasablanka mall in Jakarta on Thursday, Aug 8.
Axton Salim, executive director of Salim Group, said in a released statement that trading cards in the Indonesian language could still be used internationally.
"This [trading card game] trains players to think strategically because this game requires skills and strategies to play the cards online," said Axton. Indonesian players will be able to compete in a national competition dubbed the Pokemon Indonesia Championships, and the winners will be eligible to enter the annual Pokemon World Championships. Initially launched in February 1996, the Pokemon game was available on the Nintendo Game Boy for players to catch and keep Pokemon characters and communicate with fellow players through trading cards and joining battle. Kenjiro Ito, a member of the board of directors of The Pokemon Company, said in a statement that the card game helped build players' character and social skills, as it is played offline rather than online. Pokemon TCG cards are available at Indomaret stores and official game stores in Greater Jakarta.
