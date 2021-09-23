Pokemon Unite now available on mobile

Pokémon Unite has finally arrived on mobile! With the mobile release, gamers can look forward to a new battle pass called Galactic Ghost 094, a Unite license for Zeraora through a special mission and a new feature, Unite Squads that allows you to find like-minded teams and chat with your squadmates.

Also arriving to mobile are the long-promised Mamoswine and Sylveon, as playable characters for your roster. The new battle pass, Galactic Ghost 094, is particularly exciting as space is an unexplored area for Pokémon.

To celebrate the mobile game’s five million pre-registrations, Unite will run a special event that will reward 1,000 Aeos tickets, a license for Pikachu and a Holowear for the beloved Pokémon too. If pre-registrations were to hit 7.5 million, gamers will be rewarded with another 1,000 pretend monies.

Unite was released earlier in July this year on Nintendo Switch and has amassed a huge following of players. If you’ve been playing Unite on your Switch and would like to switch to mobile, all you have to do is link your Nintendo Account of Pokémon Trainer Club account to both versions.

French, Germain, Italian and Spanish language support are also newly added to the game.

