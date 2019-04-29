Police-developed app in Japan helps to ward off molesters by yelling 'stop'

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has developed a free smartphone app with personal safety functions for repelling molesters and activating a security alarm that has fetched more than 220,000 downloads so far.

“Stop!” — a smartphone voice shouts loudly when a Digi Police user activates one of the app’s functions to stymie molesters, while the message “There’s a molester. Please help,” displayed on their screen. The function was designed for those who may be too scared to call out for help but can show that message to the people around them.

In the security alarm function, users tap an image of a bell shown on the screen and an electronic alarm blasts in full volume. Users can also preset the email addresses of their families or guardians to inform them of physical danger and their current location.

The MPD began distributing Digi Police in March 2016, and as of March 12 this year it had been downloaded about 220,000 times, an unusually high number for apps developed by public entities.

Digi Police was initially intended to attract attention to frauds or suspicious individuals. An expert panel comprising professors and others pointed out in September 2017 that it was ideal to further spread and improve the app as a measure to assure the safety of children and women. In response, the MPD completely rebuilt the app, retailoring it for the young “smartphone native” generation.

The app’s appearance has been redesigned: the color of its top page changed from dark blue to white, and updated crime reports can pop up for areas that users registered.

The app has a link to a “Safety of children and women” site that maps out the closest police station or convenience stores, as well as directions to nearby police boxes using the user’s current location to use as a shelter.

While the functions to locate police boxes and be notified of crimes are limited to only within Tokyo, the security alarm, function to repel molesters, and information on security measures are available to any users.

The MPD is said to have received an inquiry from a company outside Tokyo asking if it was possible for its female employees to download the app.

An MPD senior official said, “I hope more people will download the renewed app to prevent as many crime victims as possible.