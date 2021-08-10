Poor sales of Galaxy S21 reportedly led to internal review at Samsung

Despite its flagship model being crowned the Best Smartphone at MWC 2021, sales of the Galaxy S21 series were reportedly so bad that Samsung is conducting a review of its mobile business.

Based on data from Counterpoint Research, the Galaxy S21 series registered global sales of about 13.5 million units in the first six months of its launch. In comparison, the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S10 models fared 20 per cent and 47 per cent better respectively in their first six months of launch.

Looking across the sales numbers of the different Galaxy S models in the past seven years, the Galaxy S21 series is certainly not doing very well! Korean publication The Elec claims that Samsung is doing a "special review" of the mobile business this month. In addition, chipset maker MediaTek also informed Samsung that it is unable to deliver orders due to the global component shortage.

Samsung will be unveiling its new foldable phones at the Galaxy Unpacked event on 11 August. Will the new foldable phones help to bump up sales for Samsung?