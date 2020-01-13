Popular vlogger Nas Daily starts Indonesian language Facebook page

Palestinian-Israeli vlogger Nuseir “Nas Daily” Yassin.
PHOTO: Facebook/nasdaily
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Popular Palestinian-Israeli vlogger Nuseir "Nas Daily" Yassin has created an Indonesian language Facebook page, translating his posts and videos into Indonesian.

Nas announced the creation of the page in a post visible only in Indonesia on his main Facebook page Nas Daily on Saturday.

Ini bukanlah video positif. Ini tentang sifat yang dimiliki semua manusia, termasuk aku. Tentunya banyak yang tidak...

Posted by Nas Daily Bahasa Indonesia on Friday, 10 January 2020

"Dear Indonesia! I am happy to announce that I'm starting a Nas Daily Bahasa Indonesia page!" he wrote in the post. "It's important to reach everyone - even those who do not speak English. And Indonesia is an important place to reach," he announced to his 14 million Facebook followers.

"If all goes well, I hope to see you in person soon!" he added.

In August 2018, Nas, an Israeli national, had applied for a visa at the Indonesian embassy in Singapore but his application was rejected.

"I am guessing it has something to do with my Israeli passport," he wrote in a Facebook post at the time. "Even if I am a Palestinian Muslim. I still was told that I'm not allowed to enter."

Indonesia and Israel have no diplomatic relations. Indonesians, however, have been able to visit Israel on pilgrimage, while Israelis can also visit Indonesia on what is referred to as a "calling visa" or "limited-stay visa".

At the time, Immigration Directorate General spokesperson Agung Sampurno did not provide details on why Nas was not granted a visa, saying only that "a foreign national may not always meet the required provisions to enter Indonesia."

More about
Digital Facebook Vlogger INDONESIA Nas Daily

