Pottery pig that looks like green piggies in Angry Birds movie thrills netizens

The slightest mention of a pig might make many cringe as the unpleasant smell of a pigsty comes to mind.

But a 3,000-year-old pottery pig recently unearthed from an archaeological site in Guanghan, Southwest China's Sichuan province, which looks like one of the adorable green piggies in the Angry Birds movie, might change their image of the animal.

Adapted from the mobile game franchise Angry Birds, the teaser for the Angry Birds movie released by Rovio and Sony Pictures in the United States in 2016 took audiences to an island populated entirely by happy, flightless birds except for three particular birds.

The trio was regarded by others as outsiders until the island was visited by mysterious green piggies, and it was up to the unlikely outcasts to figure out what the pigs were up to.

Since last October, the Sichuan Provincial Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research Institute, the Deyang Municipal Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research Institute and Guanghan Municipal Cultural Relic Administration in Sichuan have been excavating the Lianhe Ruins in Lianhe village, Nanfeng town in Guanghan, Sichuan.

The planned dig area is 7,000 square meters. Digging has been done in an area covering 5,000 square meters of the Lianhe Ruins, resulting in the excavation of relics with a time span of nearly 5,000 years, ranging from the Neolithic Age to the Qing Dynasty (1368-1911). They include ash pits, tombs, kiln sites and a large amount of pottery, porcelain and stoneware.

One of the most eye-catching finds is a pottery pig bearing a strong resemblance to the green piggies in the Angry Birds movie.

The image of pigs debuted long ago. They can be found among objects excavated from ruins dating back to the Neolithic Age. It is more common to find clay pigs among artefacts excavated from ruins in the Shang Dynasty (c. 16th century-11th century BC) and Zhou Dynasty (c. 11th century-256 BC), for they were common domestic animals at that time," said Xin Zhonghua, an archaeologist in charge of the Lianhe Ruins excavation.

Pigs excavated before the one in the Lianhe Ruins was found are more true-to-life and not as adorable as the one that looks like the green piggies, he said.

Xin said the pottery pig was part of an ornament but he is not sure which kind of ornament.

The pottery pig drew many netizens' attention. Some joked the green piggies originated in China and others said they looked alike and the pottery pig only lacked the green colour.