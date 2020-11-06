'A pretty face in yoga pants': Singaporean personal trainer calls out fitness YouTuber Chloe Ting

Aggrieved by the allegedly fraudulent health tips by a famous fitness YouTuber, a Singaporean competitive bodybuilder has taken it upon himself to call her out and explain why people shouldn’t be listening to her.

Chin Nian Kang (@dinokang), who lists himself as an American Council on Exercise (ACE) certified personal trainer, put up a lengthy series of posts on Instagram Stories on Tuesday (June 9) that took aim at Chloe Ting, an Australia-based YouTuber with over 9 million subscribers.

The issue that the Singaporean had with Ting is that the fitness YouTuber has apparently been feeding her viewers the wrong information on how to lose weight and sculpt abs just like hers.

“Chloe Ting knows nothing about fitness or dieting or lifting or training, but she’s really good at sounding like she does,” Chin wrote.

“I’m not doing this to spread hate about her,” he declared as a disclaimer. “I’m doing this to teach people how to identify BS.”

On her end, Ting has made a name for herself on YouTube with videos of workout techniques and fitness challenges with lofty promises like “10 Mins ABS workout to get FLAT BELLY IN 30 DAYS” and “Get Abs in 2 WEEKS”.

The formula has worked well for her so far, garnering millions of views on her videos. The success has even led her to launch her own line of resistance bands and online workout programs.

Chin wants to dispel her claims that her workouts actually work, stating that she doesn’t have the background to educate people on fitness. Instead, he says, Ting simply knows how to market herself well on YouTube.

He also points out that some of her workouts aren’t actually intense enough to achieve the results she promised.

Chin then dives deep into deconstructing a particular video featuring Ting’s fat-burning and dieting tips, pointing out each of her inaccuracies.

The many folks who’ve testified that “Chloe Ting Challenges” really work would disagree though. So did some of her fans who protested in the comments section of Chin's post.

Though Ting has yet to issue a public statement (AsiaOne has reached out to her), Chin has since followed up with some interim responses to the saga.

